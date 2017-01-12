State Plan Sheds New Light On District Schools

Students at Valentine Elementary and Huntington Middle Schools returned from winter break and were met with bright lights in this not-so-big city.

Both campuses received new interior LED light fixtures as part of a district-wide program that – when fully implemented – will save the SMUSD more than $45,000 per year.

“We are happy to have our new LED lights in all areas of our school,” said Jason Kurtenbach, principal of Huntington Middle School. “We can have half of the lights on and be as well-lit as we were with all the lights on in the past. We are also happy to know that this is a long-term money saver for the district as the lights use significantly less energy than the fluorescent lights of the past.”

In October, 2016, the San Marino Unified School District’s Energy Expenditure Plan was approved by the California Energy Commission. The district is eligible to receive $583,064 in Proposition 39 grant funding. Proposition 39 allocated more than $500 million to California public schools for energy efficiency projects.

The program includes the cost of retrofitting all interior classroom and office lighting with LED fixtures. The interior light fixtures at Valentine Elementary School and Huntington Middle School were replaced over the recent winter break, and the interior lighting at Carver Elementary School and San Marino High School will be replaced over spring break. The new light fixtures have a life expectancy of up to 50 years.

“I am extremely pleased that we were awarded this grant funding to improve our classroom lighting and at the same time, provide the district with energy cost savings,” said Superintendent Dr. Alex Cherniss. “We have made significant progress in improving our energy use by replacing old and inefficient light fixtures. The district is appreciative to receive the Proposition 39 grant funding to help improve our learning environments.”