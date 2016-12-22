SGCC Bunco Group Donates to SMFD

In the spirit of the holidays, the San Marino ladies of San Gabriel Country Club’s Bunco group donated $1,000 to the San Marino Fire Department. The group raised the funds one Bunco game at a time. Bunco is a dice game the group plays once a month at the club. Councilmember Steven Huang aided in the decision to donate to the SMFD. When members of the Bunco group turned to him for suggestions, Huang immediately recommended donating to the paramedics of the SMFD. A member of the group, San Marino resident Vivian Chan, thanked the firefighters for their hard work. “Everybody is going to be home for the holidays and some of you are going to be here,” she said as the group presented the donation in the San Marino Fire Station.