Mission Accomplished for Lady Titan Soccer

Head Coach Jaime Acuna entered the 2016-16 girls’ soccer season with the unenviable task of replacing one of the most prolific graduating classes in the program’s history, but the early returns aren’t too shabby as the Lady Titans are off to a 3-1 start.

Most recently, San Marino scored 3 first half goals before putting the machine on cruise control in a 3-nil win over visiting San Gabriel Mission.

Hannah Myint’s hard work in front of goal paid off on a 10-yard blast into the bottom left corner of the Pioneers goal to open the scoring in the game’s 10th minute.

San Marino goalkeeper Emily Boutin didn’t even touch the ball until the 11th minute when she she reeled in a twenty-yard effort.

Seven minutes later, the Lady Titans were back on the board courtesy of a goal by senior Christina Chang. The effort was set up by freshman Puja Balaji, who collected a short corner kick and fired it into the crease as Mission defenders left the goal area and the score was 2-0.

Sophomore Carly Hittner capped the scoring in the 27th minute as the Pioneer defenders raced forward in a fruitless effort to put San Marino’s attackers offside. Hittner buried the ball into the net for the 3-0 advantage.

San Marino defender Alyssa Escamilla kept Mission off the board with a strong effort at the goal mouth and Boutin had some work to do in the 35th minute to pre serve the shutout.

San Marino’s Malia Evans and Balaji had opportunities in the 57th and 63rd minutes, respectively, but both were turned aside.

Acuna credited midfielder Halle Pedroza and defender Corinne Wagner for their strong efforts.

“They shut down just about every attack they tried to create,” said Acuna. “Emily also played a very good game in goal.”

The Lady Titans played well last Friday evening, but sophomore Croix Soto scored once and assisted on assisted on a second Lancer goal as the visitors took a 2-0 win.

Chang, Pedroza and Alyssa Leung had chances for the Lady Titans in the first half, but to no avail. The Lady Titans almost put one on the board in the 35th minute when Leung’s corner was collected and shot by Molly Hornberger, but La Salle’s Lauren Veneri made the save.

San Marino travels to Marshall on Tuesday before returning home on Thurs., Dec. 13 for a 3:30 p.m. first kick against Burbank in the final game before the holiday break.