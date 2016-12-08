Kathryn Barger Sworn-In As L.A. County Supervisor

In a ceremony held in the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration on Monday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, a San Marino resident, took the oath of office to represent Los Angeles County’s 5th district on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Barger’s immediate predecessor, former County Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich, administered the oath.

The ceremony was attended by over 250 of Barger’s supporters, including family, friends, elected officials and many others. Barger thanked all of them for their support.

“I am so humbled to be in this place, at this time, under these circumstances,” Barger said after taking the oath. “It is truly gratifying to be with so many friends and colleagues in this hall.”

Barger shared remarks of acknowledgement and gratitude, followed by her “overarching philosophy.”

“First, as county supervisor, my staff and I will be stewards of public trust,” she said. “My team and I will uphold the highest ethical standards in serving the people of Los Angeles County. We will also do it with humility.”

Next, she stated what she called her “highest priority.”

“Second, this office is about service,” Barger declared. “I’m committed to working with all the residents of the 5th district.”

“Third, my staff and I will bring strong inclination toward providing vital services with fiscal responsibility,” she stated.

“The county can be a very important force of good. And the tools at our disposal must be wielded sympathetically, with humility and with an intention that understands real people who are affected by many of the decisions that we will make,” Barger concluded.

Ceremony & Reception 1 of 17

Barger’s brother, John, delivered opening remarks.

“We are exceptionally proud, in our family, of our sister Kathryn Barger, who has chosen a life of public service and who chose to run for this office,” John Barger said.

“It is astounding how things change. In days gone by, people would ask her if she was related to either Jim, my brother, Rich or me. Now we always are asked ‘are you Kathryn’s brother?’ The answer is ‘we are and we’re proud to be,’” he said, receiving laughter from the crowd.

Monsignor Clem Connolly of Holy Family Church in South Pasadena delivered the invocation and benediction.

“Our prayer for you today and each of us in the 5th district is that each day will continue to be a new day and each night will lead us into the light, which is part of a wholesome and healthy society,” Monsignor Connelly said after retelling a Jewish Hasidic parable.

Bishop Henry Hearns, former mayor of Lancaster, thanked Barger for her partnership with the Antelope Valley.

“You have been trained by the best to be the best, to serve the best,” he said, acknowledging Antonovich.

“We’re really fortunate to have a woman who really knows what she’s doing and is willing to get get out and make it happen,” Bishop Hearns added.

L.A. County Sherriff Jim McDonnell also commended Barger for her work as Antonovich’s chief of staff for 15 years.

“For the first time in 36 years, we will have a new partner in the 5th district. And I’m looking forward to our ability to continue the work underway between the L.A. County Sheriffs’ Department and our new supervisor,” McDonnell said. “In a district and county that’s become even more diverse, Kathryn Barger is demonstrating that there is no glass ceiling for someone that is devoted to public service,” he added, thanking her for her support of law enforcement, the mentally ill and those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Former Congressman David Dreier also noted the historic nature of Barger’s election.

“This group, back here, used to be called ‘the Five Kings,’” he said. “When I think about the history that is being made here, it is literally mind-boggling. It is such an amazing, amazing accomplishment for us to make.”

“I feel so fortunate that Kathryn Barger stepped forward to succeed our pal, Mike Antonovich, because as we look at what are clearly uncharted waters in our nation’s capitol…it’s going to be a challenge to work through that,” Drier added.

Dreier listed another reason.

“Everything that Kathryn Barger has done in her life has been an inspiration to every single one of us,” he said, concluding his remarks with a salute to Barger’s father, Richards Barger, who passed away earlier this year.

Urban Voices Project, a Skid Row choir, sang at the event. The group was an appropriate selection as one of Barger’s first votes as a member of the board included placing an increase to the sales tax to fund homeless services on the March 7, 2017 ballot.