High Honors For An Unsung Hero

For each of the past 20 seasons, The Tribune has sponsored what is called the “True Titan Award” for the San Marino High School varsity football team. The recipient is chosen by the coaching staff and is presented to a member of the team who among other tendencies, displays unselfish behavior and does whatever is necessary to contribute to the success of the team.

Over the years, the following criteria have been incorporated into the decision: “It is hoped that the recipient would be a senior who has played football all four years while at San Marino High School. It is hoped that the recipient would be an individual who stands out among the general run of athlete by their superior effort, work ethic and positive attitude.

Statistics and records are insignificant in evaluating this young man, who distinguishes himself from others by his love of the team – and appreciation for the simple pursuit of personal improvement. It is hoped that the recipient would be an individual who would serve as a worthy ambassador of San Marino Football to the community and world, and would at all times emanate these values and characteristics.”

When San Marino High School head Coach Mike Hobbie was contacted about the identity of the 2016 True Titan, he didn’t even wait for the entire question to be posed before answering “Chris Martinez.”

“It’s Chris Martinez,” Hobbie reiterated. “This award was basically made for him.”

Martinez is listed in the program as a 5’6,” 160-lb. senior outside linebacker but his name appears sparsely thereafter. That will all soon change.

“Chris is probably the best case of what your award stands for,” said Hobbie, who also presented Martinez with the Unsung Hero Award. “Chris is a guy who has really contributed to the team, but it is all behind the scenes. He has such a great attitude. He probably has every reason in the world not to have a great attitude, but he does. He works to get the very most out of what he has been given and he plays for the right reasons. For the fun of the sport and for his team.”

Hobbie even took his appreciation a step farther. When he came to San Marino High School six years ago, the coach started a gallery in the team’s locker room that acknowledges the achievements of some of the best who have ever slipped on the Royal & White. Soon, Martinez’s photo will hang in the ring of honor, for lack of a better name.

“In my mind, he deserves to be right up there,” Hobbie continued. “Chris stands for all the right values we hope to see in our student-athletes.”

When Hobbie announced his intention to so honor Martinez, the room erupted in a spontaneous standing ovation.

It didn’t come easy. Martinez has separated his right shoulder four times, each more painful than the last. He spent extra hours in the weight room to build muscle in that area in hopes it would mitigate the separations.

Rick Martinez, Chris’s father, is proud of his son’s achievements.

“Chris worked very hard and when it became apparent he wasn’t going to win a starting position he was frustrated,” Rick Martinez said. “He truly loves to play the game. At the start of the season I could see the frustration in his eyes after games and some days after practice. I told him to keep working hard and do his best because that is all you can do. Life is hard, I said, and you don’t always get what you think you deserve.”

Chris continued to play hard on the scout team – the unit that practices against the starters and uses the next opponents’ plays and schemes – and became a thorn in his teammates’ sides.

“Chris would make a tackle and I would say ‘who is supposed to block him?’” Hobbie said. “He gave our guys all they could handle. It is so important to have players who see the value of hard work and how that makes our team better.”

“To Chris, game day was Monday through Wednesday during live scrimmages,” Rick Martinez continued. “His determined work ethic and never-say-quit attitude will help him succeed and accomplish some amazing things in life. Chris is the type of kid who doesn’t mind wearing a hardhat and carrying a lunch box if that is what it takes to accomplish his goals. He’s the first guy to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty.”

True to his humble nature, Chris was “shocked” by the attention he received at the banquet.

“When the requirements for the True Titan Award were being read, the guys at my table were saying, ‘Chris, this is you,’” he said. “I didn’t believe it. When my name was called, I couldn’t believe it. When Coach Hobbie talked about the picture in the locker room, I couldn’t believe it even more.”

Chris is the son of Hilda and Rick Martinez. Sister Jackie graduated from SMHS in 2012; brother Ricky graduated in 2014 and sister Jen is a freshman at SMHS.