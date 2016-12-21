City Will Begin Search for New City Manager In the New Year

Interim City Manager Cindy Collins will not seek permanent employment as city manager with the City of San Marino when it begins recruiting for the position next year.

“She will stay on as long as the city council needs her to fill the interim position,” said Mayor Richard Sun, who took over the mayoral reins from Mayor Allan Yung on Dec. 14.

Sun told The Tribune that the issue will be on the San Marino City Council’s Jan. 11 closed session agenda, which will give them the opportunity to provide city staff with direction to secure a consultant to conduct the recruitment.

“The recruitment will be an external/open recruitment utilizing a wide source of professional publications and the professional contacts provided by the recruiter,” Sun noted.

Regarding the timeline, he stated, “It is anticipated that an RFP, [or Request For Proposal], will be released immediately following the Jan. 11 meeting with an award of bid to the recruiting firm at the Feb. 24 meeting.”

Collins succeeded former City Manager John Schaefer on Aug. 1, 2016. According to her employment contract with the city, her term ends on June 30, 2017.

Collins was the interim community services director prior to assuming the role of interim city manager and has a long employment history with the City of San Marino, once serving as assistant city manager.