Campbell to Ride On Coach In Rose Parade

San Marino native and SMHS graduate and United States Army Sgt. Oliver “Ollie” Campbell, Jr. will ride on Wells Fargo’s entry in the 2017 Rose Parade on January 2. He will be accompanied on the bank’s famous stagecoach by his father, Oliver Campbell, a senior investment strategist for Wells Fargo’s private bank. Wells Fargo President and CEO and San Marino resident Tim Sloan confirmed the selection.

Sgt. Campbell was injured in January during his 5th and final deployment. While working with Afghani Special Operators, he was ambushed during a night raid. He was shot five times, one of which shattered his rib, causing massive bleeding and collapsing both of his lungs. The stretcher that was intended to carry Sgt. Campbell to the medical evacuation helicopter broke, forcing him to walk several hundred yards with two collapsing lungs and massive bleeding. On the helicopter ride, he went into cardiac arrest due to blood loss. Flight surgeons performed an emergency thoracotomy and massaged his heart back to action – all while taking off in a C130 military airplane. He stabilized after getting to a hospital and was ultimately transported back to his home base of Fort Lewis. He officially separated from the Army on Dec. 15.

Ollie intends to pursue medical school, so he may fulfill his goal to “give back what has been given to him.”

Ollie graduated from San Marino High School in 2011, completed infantry training and went directly to U.S. Army Airborne School. He then volunteered to enter the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program in an attempt to join the elite 75th Ranger Regiment. After two grueling months, he was sent to the 2nd Ranger Battalion at Fort Lewis, Washington in April 2012. Three months later – on his 19th birthday – Sgt. Campbell was deployed to Afghanistan on his first of five combat deployments.

Wells Fargo’s entry in the 128th Rose Parade will feature three of the company’s iconic horse-drawn stagecoaches and guests from the Los Angeles Rams, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region, Wells Fargo team members and veterans to celebrate this nation’s service members and veterans, as well as the supportive services the American Red Cross provides.