Monday, January 9, 2017

High Honors For An Unsung Hero

Mitch Lehman -
For each of the past 20 seasons, The Tribune has sponsored what is called the “True Titan Award” for the San Marino High School varsity football team. The recipient is chosen by the coaching staff and is presented to a member of the team who among other tendencies, displays unselfish behavior and does whatever is necessary to contribute to...
Mission Accomplished for Lady Titan Soccer

Mitch Lehman -
Head Coach Jaime Acuna entered the 2016-16 girls’ soccer season with the unenviable task of replacing one of the most prolific graduating classes in the program’s history, but the early returns aren’t too shabby as the Lady Titans are off to a 3-1 start. Most recently, San Marino scored 3 first half goals before putting the machine on cruise control...
Her Unexpected Hair Loss Changed SMHS Senior’s Life

Mitch Lehman -
As the Super Bowl has slowly but surely transitioned into a national holiday, so to do American’s memories and experiences attached to the NFL’s...

Longo’s Work Could Soon Be Paying Off

Hamiltons Opt for Rocky Mountain High

Basseri Is Cleaning Up In the Comedy Business

‘Enchanted’ Light Show Shines at Descanso Gardens

‘Pastor Kirk’ Now Preaching From A Much Different Pulpit

Nancy Szeto Ko, You’re An Ironman!

Chang Is Elected to Serve As School Board President

Mitch Lehman -
Four-term School Board Member Joseph Chang was elected Tuesday, Dec. 13 to serve his third one-year stint as board president, replacing Nam Jack. Shelley...

District Sizing COP Loan To Help Fund New Gym

Titan Marching Band Ends the 2016 Season with Top Honors

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ at SMHS

Founder’s Day Is Set for February 28

Students Get A Jump On Holidays at ‘Linksgiving’

SMHS Student Wins National Science Award for Invention

