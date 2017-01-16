47.4 F
San Marino, CA
Monday, January 16, 2017

News

Sports

Sports

High Honors For An Unsung Hero

Mitch Lehman -
For each of the past 20 seasons, The Tribune has sponsored what is called the “True Titan Award” for the San Marino High School varsity football team. The recipient is chosen by the coaching staff and is presented to a member of the team who among other tendencies, displays unselfish behavior and does whatever is necessary to contribute to...
Read more
Sports

Mission Accomplished for Lady Titan Soccer

Mitch Lehman -
Head Coach Jaime Acuna entered the 2016-16 girls’ soccer season with the unenviable task of replacing one of the most prolific graduating classes in the program’s history, but the early returns aren’t too shabby as the Lady Titans are off to a 3-1 start. Most recently, San Marino scored 3 first half goals before putting the machine on cruise control...
Read more

Features

Features

Her Unexpected Hair Loss Changed SMHS Senior’s Life

Mitch Lehman -
As the Super Bowl has slowly but surely transitioned into a national holiday, so to do American’s memories and experiences attached to the NFL’s...

Longo’s Work Could Soon Be Paying Off

Hamiltons Opt for Rocky Mountain High

Basseri Is Cleaning Up In the Comedy Business

‘Enchanted’ Light Show Shines at Descanso Gardens

‘Pastor Kirk’ Now Preaching From A Much Different Pulpit

Nancy Szeto Ko, You’re An Ironman!

Schools

Schools

State Plan Sheds New Light On District Schools

Mitch Lehman -
Students at Valentine Elementary and Huntington Middle Schools returned from winter break and were met with bright lights in this not-so-big city. Both campuses received...

Chang Is Elected to Serve As School Board President

District Sizing COP Loan To Help Fund New Gym

Titan Marching Band Ends the 2016 Season with Top Honors

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ at SMHS

Founder’s Day Is Set for February 28

Students Get A Jump On Holidays at ‘Linksgiving’

SUBSCRIBE NOW
SAN MARINO PHOTOS

Stay Connected

599FansLike
332FollowersFollow
406FollowersFollow
1SubscribersSubscribe
san marino, ca
mist
47.4 ° F
55.4 °
33.8 °
87%
0.9mph
75%
Tue
60 °
Wed
59 °
Thu
54 °
Fri
51 °
Sat
52 °
facebook instagram twitter